Vibhuti Thakur goes dark for the 1st time in 'Naagin 7'
After nearly two decades of playing positive characters, Vibhuti Thakur is stepping into her first-ever negative role on Colors TV's "Naagin 7."
She'll play Dimple Suri, a terrorist with big plans to wreak havoc during Mahakumbh and target the family of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character, Purvi.
Why this is a big shift for Thakur
Thakur shared she was "confused" at first about taking on a villainous role, since she'd largely been cast as the good guy.
"Because of my looks and the way I carry myself, I was mostly offered positive roles," she said.
But she's ready to break out of that box and prove she can handle something totally different.
Who else is in the mix?
"Naagin 7" also stars Namik Paul, Ribbhu Mehra, and Eisha Singh alongside Chahar Choudhary.
Ektaa Kapoor announced Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the protagonist during a Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and fans are curious to see how this new twist shakes things up.