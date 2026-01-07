Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce baby boy's name; share 1st glimpse
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared a glimpse of their newborn son, alongside announcing his name. Meet Vihaan Kaushal; the couple welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025. On Wednesday, they shared a glimpse of Vihaan as he turned two months old. Interestingly, the name Vihaan has a significant link to Kaushal's film career - his character in the blockbuster Uri - The Surgical Strike was named Vihaan Shergill.
Heartfelt note
Kaif, Kaushal share emotional message with son's introduction
Alongside sharing a glimpse of their son, Kaif and Kaushal shared a touching message. The couple posted a photo of them holding Vihaan's small hand, writing, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words." Despite this reveal, the couple has yet to share a full image of Vihaan's face on social media platforms.
Fatherhood experience
Kaushal opened up about newfound parenthood
Kaushal shared his experiences as a new father at an awards ceremony in Delhi in December 2025. He described the difficulty of leaving his son for the first time to attend the event, stating, "Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing...Yeh pehli baar hai jo main shehar chhodhke aaya hoon after becoming a father, and it was very tough."