Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce baby boy's name; share 1st glimpse

Alongside sharing a glimpse of their son, Kaif and Kaushal shared a touching message. The couple posted a photo of them holding Vihaan's small hand, writing, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words." Despite this reveal, the couple has yet to share a full image of Vihaan's face on social media platforms.

Fatherhood experience

Kaushal opened up about newfound parenthood

Kaushal shared his experiences as a new father at an awards ceremony in Delhi in December 2025. He described the difficulty of leaving his son for the first time to attend the event, stating, "Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing...Yeh pehli baar hai jo main shehar chhodhke aaya hoon after becoming a father, and it was very tough."