Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' set for Christmas 2026; new date inside
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film Mahavatar is slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2026 as planned.
The main reason? Vicky Kaushal is busy with Love & War (starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt), which needs more time and drops in March 2026.
Meanwhile, 'Stree 3' might end up clashing with 'Mahavatar'
The new date could mean Mahavatar will clash with Stree 3, another biggie from the same studio. Plus, the delay frees up the Christmas slot for other blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Director Amar Kaushik has spent months prepping everything from sets to character looks, so fans can expect something ambitious when filming is scheduled to start (go on floors) in October 2026.