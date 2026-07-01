'Victorian Psycho' trailer shows Monroe as violent 1858 governess
The trailer for Victorian Psycho just landed, and it's got some serious creepy vibes.
Maika Monroe plays Winifred Notty, a Victorian governess in 1858 who seems polite at first but quickly reveals her violent and unpredictable side while teaching kids at the gothic Ensor House.
Wigon directs 'Victorian Psycho' adaptation
We see Notty doing unsettling things, like killing a deer and telling a child about a demon named Fred living inside her.
As staff members start vanishing, suspicions rise in this psychological thriller about madness and control.
Directed by Zachary Wigon and based on Virginia Feito's novel, the film also features Ruth Wilson, Jason Isaacs, and Thomasin McKenzie.
Critics are split on its mix of horror and comedy, but you can check it out yourself when it hits theaters September 25.