'Jailer 2': Vidya Balan introduced as Kantha in striking 1st-look
What's the story
The makers of Jailer 2 have unveiled the first look of Vidya Balan's character, Kantha. The announcement comes just days after the introductions of Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah's characters in this highly anticipated sequel. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will hit theaters on October 15 during the Dussehra festive weekend.
Character reveal
First look video: Balan smokes in blue saree
The new glimpse gives us a first look at Balan in a blue saree, walking down a staircase with a cigarette in hand. She stops at one point and exhales smoke while staring ahead.
The upbeat background score by Anirudh Ravichander uplifts the scene.
The short video suggests that Balan's character could have an intense face-off with lead actor Rajinikanth's character.
Fan reactions
Neitzens share reactions to Balan's casting
Balan's character reveal has already sparked reactions from netizens. Many praised her look and the overall presentation of Kantha.
One user wrote, "Vidya Balan Dangerous casting," while another said, "Wow, what a choice."
A third reaction read, "Vidya Balan's killer look! So stunning and charming."
Another fan wrote, "Seeing her on-screen after so long."
Production insights
Know more about 'Jailer 2'
The sequel also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna.
Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly have cameos in the film.
The original Jailer released on August 10, 2023, and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.