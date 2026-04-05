Vignesh Shivan opens up on fallout with Dhanush

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has expressed his regret over losing his friendship with actor Dhanush . The revelation came during a recent interview with Gobinath for his YouTube channel, where Shivan was promoting his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany. He described Dhanush as an important person in his life and shared that he feels a "fatherly presence" in him.

Regret expressed My biggest loss is losing that relationship: Shivan According to Hindustan Times, Shivan said in Tamil, "I like Dhanush sir a lot. His birthday is on July 28... and on that same day, my father passed away. I feel a fatherly presence in him, I identify him that way." "My biggest loss is losing that relationship. That is also something I feel ashamed about. There must have been a mistake somewhere at some point."

Close bond Shivan on his close bond with Dhanush Shivan further elaborated on his close bond with Dhanush during the shooting of VIP. He said, "I was with him for two years during the VIP shoot. I used to eat only after he ate." "Sometimes, we don't even understand the situation when something happens between people." The fallout between Shivan and Dhanush happened in 2024 when Shivan's wife and actor Nayanthara wrote an open letter accusing Dhanush of suing her and Shivan over copyright issues.

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Fallout details The controversy and legal battle The controversy began over a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2015 film directed by Shivan and produced by Dhanush. The clip was used in the trailer for Nayanthara's Netflix documentary, Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush reportedly filed legal action against both Nayanthara and Shivan. The Jawan actor wrote in her letter, "The vengeance that you have been festering against the film...doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time toward this project."

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