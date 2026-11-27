On Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij surprised everyone by comparing fellow contestant Love Gill to Priyanka Jagga, a name that still stirs up memories from season 10.

After a nomination task, Mahhi said she'd made her point in just one line, leaving Gill genuinely puzzled and asking, "Priyanka kaun hai?" (said to Kanika and Gullu).

Even Kanika chimed in, unsure about the reference.