Vijay announces 'AV38' title and 1st look on August 12
Entertainment
Arun Vijay just announced that the official title and first look of his next film (currently called AV38) will be out on August 12.
This project is his first time teaming up with director Muthaiya, and Vijay describes it as "a powerful new chapter" in his career.
Fans are especially hyped since this marks his 38th lead role.
Rural 'AV38' stars Ravi opposite Vijay
If you like emotional stories with a punch of action, AV38 might be your thing.
Set in a rural backdrop (classic Muthaiya), the film stars Mirnalini Ravi opposite Vijay, who's been prepping hard for a rugged role.
Composer Ghibran handles the music, and filming is happening in locations like Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.