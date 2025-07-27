Next Article
Vijay Antony's 'Maargan' starts streaming on Prime Video: Details here
Maargan, the latest supernatural crime thriller starring Vijay Antony and Ajay Dishan, just dropped on Prime Video after hitting theaters on June 27, 2025.
The story follows police officer Dhruv (Antony) as he investigates a chilling case—someone's targeting women with a strange serum that turns their bodies black.
'Maargan' features P. Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, and Prithika
Directed by Leo John Paul and produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Maargan features a solid ensemble including P. Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, and Prithika.
With striking visuals from cinematographer Yuva S and art direction by Raja A, the film's digital release makes it easy for more viewers to dive into its unique mix of suspense and the supernatural.