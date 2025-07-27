Vijay Antony's 'Maargan' starts streaming on Prime Video: Details here

'Maargan' features P. Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, and Prithika

Directed by Leo John Paul and produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, Maargan features a solid ensemble including P. Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, and Prithika.

With striking visuals from cinematographer Yuva S and art direction by Raja A, the film's digital release makes it easy for more viewers to dive into its unique mix of suspense and the supernatural.