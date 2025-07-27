Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna excited for Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': 'Anirudh...'
Vijay Deverakonda just dropped the trailer for his new film Kingdom, and fans—including Rashmika Mandanna—are loving it.
She shared her excitement online, especially about his team-up with director Gowtam Tinnanuri and composer Anirudh Ravichander.
The action-packed movie hits theaters on July 31, 2025.
Deverakonda as a secret agent in 'Kingdom'
Deverakonda takes on the role of Surya, a secret agent facing tough missions and unexpected alliances behind bars. The trailer promises intense action and personal struggles.
Kingdom will also release in Hindi as Saamrajya, featuring a voiceover by Ranbir Kapoor for the Hindi version and Jr. NTR for the Telugu trailer to connect with more fans across India.
