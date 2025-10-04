Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reportedly engaged; wedding in February 2026

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna engaged, says report

By Isha Sharma 09:08 am Oct 04, 2025

Telugu cinema stars Vijay Deverakonda (36) and Rashmika Mandanna (29) have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a private ceremony. According to M9 News, the engagement was attended by close family and friends. The couple is now said to be planning their wedding for February 2026. However, they have not publicly commented on their relationship status or confirmed these reports yet.