Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reportedly engaged; wedding in February 2026
What's the story
Telugu cinema stars Vijay Deverakonda (36) and Rashmika Mandanna (29) have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a private ceremony. According to M9 News, the engagement was attended by close family and friends. The couple is now said to be planning their wedding for February 2026. However, they have not publicly commented on their relationship status or confirmed these reports yet.
Speculation
Mandanna's recent post fueled engagement rumors
Adding to the buzz, Mandanna recently shared a Dussehra post on Instagram that sent fans into a frenzy. The actor was seen wearing a beautiful traditional saree and a tilak on her forehead, sparking speculation that the pictures might be from her engagement. Sharing her festive wishes, she wrote, "Happy Dussehra my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song..."
Work front
Here's what we know about their recent projects
Despite the constant buzz around their relationship, both actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. On the work front, Mandanna is awaiting the release of Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film is set to hit cinemas on October 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's spy thriller Kingdom (2025).