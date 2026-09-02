Vijay Deverakonda to play Lord Krishna in 'Laalo' Telugu remake?
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly been cast as Lord Krishna in the Telugu remake of the Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The original film was a sleeper hit, starring Karan Joshi and Shruhad Goswami. It was released on October 10 last year and went on to become the biggest Gujarati blockbuster of all time.
Production details
Dil Raju to produce the film
A source told the outlet, "It's indeed true that Laalo's Telugu remake is in the works."
"But Ram Charan is not a part of it. It's Vijay Deverakonda who has bagged the much-sought-after role of Lord Krishna."
"Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate's Telugu version will be produced by the reputed filmmaker Dil Raju."
The original film's plot revolves around an auto-rickshaw driver trapped in a mansion after attempting to steal valuables, with Lord Krishna coming to his aid.
Film's success
Film's box office success and critical acclaim
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released during the dull pre-Diwali period and initially struggled to find an audience.
However, it gradually picked up momentum and earned over ₹100 crore at the box office.
The film was praised for its subject matter, execution, performances, and music.
Its end-credit song, Manorath Jeev, especially gained popularity among audiences.