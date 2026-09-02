Vijay Deverakonda to play Lord Krishna in 'Laalo' Telugu remake?

A source told the outlet, "It's indeed true that Laalo's Telugu remake is in the works."

"But Ram Charan is not a part of it. It's Vijay Deverakonda who has bagged the much-sought-after role of Lord Krishna."

"Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate's Telugu version will be produced by the reputed filmmaker Dil Raju."

The original film's plot revolves around an auto-rickshaw driver trapped in a mansion after attempting to steal valuables, with Lord Krishna coming to his aid.