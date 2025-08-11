Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' heads to Netflix: Details here
Vijay Deverakonda's latest Telugu spy thriller, Kingdom, is heading to Netflix after its theatrical run that began July 31, 2025.
The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas, made waves with a strong opening and has earned over ₹50 crore in India despite mixed reviews.
When will 'Kingdom' arrive on Netflix?
Kingdom is expected to drop on Netflix around August 28, 2025.
The streaming version might include extra scenes—like the romantic track "Hridayam Lopala" and a carnival fight—that didn't make it into theaters.
About 'Kingdom'
The movie features Bhagyashree Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, and Venkitesh V.P. alongside Deverakonda.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander and themes of loyalty and betrayal, Kingdom scored the biggest opening of Deverakonda's career but saw collections slow down after week one.
It carries a U/A certificate.