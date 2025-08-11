Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' heads to Netflix: Details here Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's latest Telugu spy thriller, Kingdom, is heading to Netflix after its theatrical run that began July 31, 2025.

The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas, made waves with a strong opening and has earned over ₹50 crore in India despite mixed reviews.