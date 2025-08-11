'Mayasabha' S02: Cast, plot, release date, where to watch

Season 2 is currently being filmed and aims to hit screens in January 2026. You can catch both seasons on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium, with options in Telugu plus dubbed versions (Tamil, Hindi, Kannada).

Plot will continue from Season 1; new faces will join

Sai Kumar steps in as NTR this time, following his journey from movie star to Chief Minister and his clashes with Naidu.

Veteran actor Nassar returns as media baron Ramoji Rao, and a few new faces are set to shake things up this season.