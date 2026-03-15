Vijay questioned about TVK stampede for 3rd time
Thalapathy Vijay landed in Delhi this week for his third round of CBI questioning about the deadly Karur stampede at his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) rally, which left 41 people dead; reported numbers injured vary across accounts.
Addressing rumors, a TVK spokesperson said they are cooperating with investigators.
CBI is probing why Vijay was late to the rally
The CBI is looking into why Vijay arrived nearly seven hours late to his own rally (he was supposed to be there at 12:45pm. but showed up at 7 p.m.), which reportedly led to a surge in the crowd and chaos.
The Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI following a Supreme Court order.
Other details about investigation
Vijay asked for more time and a venue change for this round of questioning because of his campaign schedule, but only got five extra days.
The CBI has also questioned other party members and local officials as part of its investigation.