Rashmika weds Vijay today: Bride's family to give traditional gifts

The wedding ceremony of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has begun in Udaipur. The couple has reportedly opted for a " primal theme" for their big day , which will be inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago. According to reports, "simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm (are) being beautifully recreated." Meanwhile, this custom kick-started the wedding.

Rituals Coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets exchanged between families The wedding rituals have already begun, with Mandanna's family giving traditional gifts to Deverakonda's family, reported Moneycontrol. These include coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets, and turmeric-kumkum. The couple is honoring both Telugu and Kodava traditions at their wedding. Reportedly, the wedding per Telugu customs began at 8:00am on Thursday, while the Kodava wedding is set for the evening. They have been celebrating their pre-wedding functions since Monday. The festivities began with a cozy dinner featuring a Japanese menu.

Festivities Couple hosted a cricket match for guests On Tuesday, the couple hosted a Virosh Premiere League cricket match for their friends and guests. For the sangeet night on Tuesday, Mandanna reportedly danced to Angaron sa Ambar sa from Pushpa 2 for her husband-to-be Deverakonda. The couple also danced to Yenti Yenti song. Mehendi and haldi ceremonies took place on Wednesday. Earlier, Deverakonda's mother Madhavi had gifted heirloom bangles to Mandanna.

