Rashmika weds Vijay today: Bride's family to give traditional gifts
What's the story
The wedding ceremony of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has begun in Udaipur. The couple has reportedly opted for a "primal theme" for their big day, which will be inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago. According to reports, "simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm (are) being beautifully recreated." Meanwhile, this custom kick-started the wedding.
Rituals
Coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets exchanged between families
The wedding rituals have already begun, with Mandanna's family giving traditional gifts to Deverakonda's family, reported Moneycontrol. These include coconuts, betel leaves, fruits, sweets, and turmeric-kumkum. The couple is honoring both Telugu and Kodava traditions at their wedding. Reportedly, the wedding per Telugu customs began at 8:00am on Thursday, while the Kodava wedding is set for the evening. They have been celebrating their pre-wedding functions since Monday. The festivities began with a cozy dinner featuring a Japanese menu.
Festivities
Couple hosted a cricket match for guests
On Tuesday, the couple hosted a Virosh Premiere League cricket match for their friends and guests. For the sangeet night on Tuesday, Mandanna reportedly danced to Angaron sa Ambar sa from Pushpa 2 for her husband-to-be Deverakonda. The couple also danced to Yenti Yenti song. Mehendi and haldi ceremonies took place on Wednesday. Earlier, Deverakonda's mother Madhavi had gifted heirloom bangles to Mandanna.
Cultural fusion
They confirmed relationship right before wedding
The celebrity couple started dating after working together in Dear Comrade but had kept their relationship private. It was only recently that they made their relationship public. They dedicated their wedding to the fans and used the hashtag Virosh, given by their fans. Since then, they have been dropping decor photos on Instagram Stories.