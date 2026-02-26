Vijay-Rashmika's wedding has 'primal' theme; decor inspired by old-world charm

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot in a two-part ceremony on Thursday. The couple will get married according to Telugu customs in the morning , followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening. Now, new details about their wedding decor are making headlines. The event is reportedly going to have a "primal" theme that recreates old-world charm.

Decor details 'Simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm' The wedding decor will be inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago, reported Mid-Day. "The wedding is said to follow a 'primal' theme, inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago, with simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm being beautifully recreated." "The decor will highlight a celebration that feels both intimate and authentic."

Pre-wedding celebrations Pre-wedding ceremonies were a grand affair Before the wedding, Deverakonda and Mandanna hosted elaborate pre-wedding ceremonies. They started with a Japanese dinner for their guests, followed by volleyball and cricket matches. The next day, they had a grand sangeet night. On Wednesday, they hosted a haldi ceremony for their guests where they shared glimpses of the intimate setup on Instagram Stories. Pictures of the bride and groom are yet to be shared, though.

Guest list Ambanis, Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba invited to the wedding The Ambani family, including Kokilaben, Mukesh, Neeta, Akash, and Shloka Ambani have also arrived in Udaipur for the wedding. The couple's wedding will be a private affair with only close family and friends. However, a few industry faces from Mandanna and Deverakonda's initial acting days have already reached the venue. Deverakonda's Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba are part of the festivities. Mandanna's The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran is also present.

