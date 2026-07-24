Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' opens big; earns over ₹78cr globally
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has opened to a strong start at the box office. The movie raked in ₹41 crore India net on its opening day (Thursday), according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Directed by H Vinoth, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
Regional performance
'Jana Nayagan': Breakup of Day 1 collections
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan was the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, bringing in ₹36.5 crore. The Telugu and Hindi versions added ₹2.75 crore and ₹1.75 crore, respectively.
Overall, the film registered an India occupancy of 41.6% across all languages, with the Tamil version registering an occupancy of 68%.
Box office breakdown
Regional and international collections
Jana Nayagan's domestic gross collection stood at ₹48.27 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing the most at ₹24 crore.
Karnataka and Kerala followed with contributions of ₹11.25 crore and ₹5.52 crore, respectively.
The film also performed well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, adding another ₹4 crore to its earnings from these states alone!
Internationally, it raked in an additional ₹30 crore, taking its worldwide total to a whopping ₹78.27 crore!
Film synopsis
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
In Jana Nayagan, Vijay plays Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who is determined to train his adopted daughter Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a soldier.
The film also features Deol as John Himler, an antagonist who plans to create chaos in India.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has been well-received by fans and is expected to perform even better in the coming days.