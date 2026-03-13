Vijay's son Jason Sanjay changes name amid parents' divorce?

Industry insiders have reported that the young director has changed his name from Jason Sanjay V to Jason Sanjay S, with the 'S' standing for Sangeetha. This deviation from the norm of using the father's initial has been interpreted as a show of support for his mother amid their family's ongoing crisis. He is gearing up for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan.

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Did Sanjay unfollow Vijay?

Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Sanjay has unfollowed his father on Instagram. However, some users have pointed out that he may not have followed Vijay's official accounts in the first place. The matter of Vijay and Sornalingam's divorce came to light on February 27, 2026, when Sornalingam filed a petition at the Chengalpattu District Court citing infidelity and neglect as reasons for their separation. She has accused Vijay of dating a female actor.