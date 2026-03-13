Vijay's son Jason Sanjay changes name amid parents' divorce?
What's the story
In a surprising development, Jason Sanjay, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay, has reportedly changed his professional name. The reported change comes days after his mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce from the Tamil superstar after almost three decades of marriage. According to reports, Sanjay has now dropped his father's initials from his name.
Name change
Sanjay now goes by Jason Sanjay S
Industry insiders have reported that the young director has changed his name from Jason Sanjay V to Jason Sanjay S, with the 'S' standing for Sangeetha. This deviation from the norm of using the father's initial has been interpreted as a show of support for his mother amid their family's ongoing crisis. He is gearing up for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan.
Social media
Did Sanjay unfollow Vijay?
Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Sanjay has unfollowed his father on Instagram. However, some users have pointed out that he may not have followed Vijay's official accounts in the first place. The matter of Vijay and Sornalingam's divorce came to light on February 27, 2026, when Sornalingam filed a petition at the Chengalpattu District Court citing infidelity and neglect as reasons for their separation. She has accused Vijay of dating a female actor.