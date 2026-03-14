Vijay Sethupathi said yes to 'Jawan' just for SRK, Atlee

Vijay Sethupathi , who played the antagonist Kalee Gaikwad in Shah Rukh Khan 's Jawan, has revealed why he chose to be part of the film. Speaking to Variety India, the actor said he was drawn to the project because of Khan and director Atlee . "I like the way Atlee makes his films. I like the way he works, and then obviously it was about Shah Rukh sir. That's all. Just for them only I did that film."

Director's approach Sethupathi praises Atlee's filmmaking style Sethupathi further elaborated on his admiration for Atlee, saying, "He knows where the scene or shot should rise and how to make it engaging." He added that he appreciates the director's confidence in his scenes. The actor also revealed that a memorable moment between him and Khan was improvised during dubbing, not on set.

Unscripted magic 'Jawan's memorable scene was improvised during dubbing Sethupathi shared an anecdote about a scene where he enters with a baseball bat, just before the climax. "As a villain, I come in with the father character (played by Khan) inside the jail." "During the back shot, he asked me to say, 'Santa has come and has a gift for you.' So I tried to sing the song and match it with the body language."

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