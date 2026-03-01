Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' to hit ZEE5 on March 6

Gandhi Talks is a completely silent film, with the narrative guided completely through the music of AR Rahman . The story explores themes of honesty and morality. It shares similarities with Kamal Haasan 's classic Pushpaka Vimanam in terms of its storytelling style and received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.

Film's theme

Backed by Zee Studios, explores Gandhi's ideals

Backed by Zee Studios, Gandhi Talks examines the conflict between Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and the harsh truths of contemporary society. The story follows a rich businessman whose life starts to unravel due to corruption and personal issues. As his world crumbles, two men, one unemployed and unable to find work without paying a bribe, and another a petty thief, plan to break into his house to steal cash.