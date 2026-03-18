Vijayendra Prasad booked for 'distorting' Ambedkar's history
BJP MP and veteran writer and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad landed in controversy after sharing a story about B.R. Ambedkar in a recent speech that Dalit groups called fictitious.
Dalit groups quickly called out the remarks as baseless and not found in Ambedkar's writings.
Legal notices sent to Prasad
The Mala Welfare Association filed a police complaint under the SC/ST Act, saying Prasad was distorting history and disrespecting Ambedkar-led movements.
Legal notices have also been sent, with police looking into the case before deciding on further steps.
Prasad has apologized for his remarks
Prasad apologized during the event; his remarks later drew criticism and legal complaints from Dalit groups.
"I bow my head before all of you and humbly ask for forgiveness. Sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry."
For those unfamiliar, he is also known as filmmaker SS Rajamouli's father and has written several stories based on history and social issues.