Vijayendra Prasad booked for 'distorting' Ambedkar's history

The Mala Welfare Association filed a police complaint under the SC/ST Act, saying Prasad was distorting history and disrespecting Ambedkar-led movements. Legal notices have also been sent, with police looking into the case before deciding on further steps.

Prasad has apologized for his remarks

Prasad apologized during the event; his remarks later drew criticism and legal complaints from Dalit groups.

"I bow my head before all of you and humbly ask for forgiveness. Sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry... sorry."

For those unfamiliar, he is also known as filmmaker SS Rajamouli's father and has written several stories based on history and social issues.