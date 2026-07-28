Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' earns ₹233cr worldwide in 5 days
Entertainment
Vijay's latest political thriller, Jana Nayagan, is off to a massive start, crossing ₹233 crore worldwide in only five days since its July 23 release.
The film pulled in ₹134.9 crore net from India and kept the momentum going globally, even with mixed reviews from critics.
Vinoth calls 'Jana Nayagan' commercial entertainer
Like most big releases, box office numbers dipped on Monday to ₹10.15 crore net in India, with evening shows drawing the biggest crowds.
Director H Vinoth responded to criticism by calling the movie a "complete commercial entertainer," and reminded everyone to spot genuine feedback over paid reviews.