Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' HD leak April 10, CBFC denies involvement
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan leaked online in HD on April 10, sparking frustration across the industry.
Some accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of being responsible, but the board quickly denied any involvement and called these allegations "baseless and misleading."
CBFC defends security, KVN confirms piracy
CBFC explained it uses a secure system to protect films.
Meanwhile, KVN confirmed the leak is digital piracy and warned that sharing or storing pirated clips is illegal. They're urging everyone to delete any leaked content right away.
The leak comes after earlier certification delays for Jana Nayagan, making things even tougher for its release.