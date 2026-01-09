Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' hits pause over censorship row
Jana Nayagan, the much-awaited Tamil film starring Vijay, was all set for a big theatrical release on January 9, 2025.
But it's now postponed because the makers haven't received a censor certificate from the CBFC yet.
Why the delay?
Even after agreeing to 27 cuts, the filmmakers say CBFC still blocked certification.
The board watched the film in December, but with one member objecting and others suggesting a U/A 16+ rating, things got stuck and were sent for further review.
The team has now taken their fight to court.
Ticket refund chaos
With over 450,000 advance tickets sold, this sudden delay means a huge refund—about ₹1 crore just in India.
It's reportedly the biggest ticket refund ever seen in Indian cinema.
Only in theaters (eventually)
Despite all this drama, KVN Productions has not announced any change to the planned worldwide theatrical release of Jana Nayagan when it finally releases—no word yet on any OTT or TV partners.