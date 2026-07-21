Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' shows him as CM, releases July 23

The film features nods to Vijay's real-life political journey, including his signature Assembly gesture and a title card calling him "honorable Tamil Nadu CM." His party, TVK, gets a mention too.

The Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, asked for some edits before approving it for release.

Jana Nayagan drops worldwide on nearly 8,000 screens across 30 countries and Indian states and stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Ticket demand is already huge in Tamil Nadu!