Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' shows him as CM, releases July 23
Vijay's final film after he transitioned to full-time politics, Jana Nayagan, is finally releasing on July 23, 2026.
After an almost seven-month delay over certification issues, the movie is back, now updated to show Vijay as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.
CBFC clears 'Jana Nayagan' release
The film features nods to Vijay's real-life political journey, including his signature Assembly gesture and a title card calling him "honorable Tamil Nadu CM." His party, TVK, gets a mention too.
The Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, asked for some edits before approving it for release.
Jana Nayagan drops worldwide on nearly 8,000 screens across 30 countries and Indian states and stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Ticket demand is already huge in Tamil Nadu!