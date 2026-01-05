LOADING...

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer brings political drama and action

Entertainment

The trailer for Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, just dropped and is already making waves online.
The film, directed by H Vinoth, lands in theaters January 9—right before Pongal—and blends high-energy action with a political twist.
This is also Vijay's final movie before he officially steps into politics, which has fans extra curious.

Industry buzz and box office face-off

Industry folks are hyped—actor Rishab Shetty wrote, "#jananayagantrailer is on fire!" on X and wished the team well.
With Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj joining Vijay, expectations are high.
Jana Nayagan will go head-to-head at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi on January 10.
Both films are still waiting on their censor certificates, so there's a bit of suspense leading up to release day.