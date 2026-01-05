Next Article
Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer brings political drama and action
Entertainment
The trailer for Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, just dropped and is already making waves online.
The film, directed by H Vinoth, lands in theaters January 9—right before Pongal—and blends high-energy action with a political twist.
This is also Vijay's final movie before he officially steps into politics, which has fans extra curious.
Industry buzz and box office face-off
Industry folks are hyped—actor Rishab Shetty wrote, "#jananayagantrailer is on fire!" on X and wished the team well.
With Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj joining Vijay, expectations are high.
Jana Nayagan will go head-to-head at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi on January 10.
Both films are still waiting on their censor certificates, so there's a bit of suspense leading up to release day.