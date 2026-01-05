Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer brings political drama and action

Industry buzz and box office face-off

Industry folks are hyped—actor Rishab Shetty wrote, "#jananayagantrailer is on fire!" on X and wished the team well.

With Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj joining Vijay, expectations are high.

Jana Nayagan will go head-to-head at the box office with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi on January 10.

Both films are still waiting on their censor certificates, so there's a bit of suspense leading up to release day.