Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer sparks AI debate in Indian cinema Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

The trailer for Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan just dropped, but what really caught everyone's eye was a Gemini AI watermark.

This small detail has kicked off big conversations about how AI is being used in Indian movies, especially when it comes to ethics and creativity.

Many see this as a sign that the industry is seriously experimenting with new tech.