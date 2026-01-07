Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' trailer sparks AI debate in Indian cinema
The trailer for Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan just dropped, but what really caught everyone's eye was a Gemini AI watermark.
This small detail has kicked off big conversations about how AI is being used in Indian movies, especially when it comes to ethics and creativity.
Many see this as a sign that the industry is seriously experimenting with new tech.
What experts are saying
VFX supervisor Debdoot Ghosh says the use of AI shows filmmakers adapting to modern tools—AI isn't here to replace people, but to help them work smarter.
Editor Prakhar Khare points out that while AI in film is still pretty new, it's catching on fast because it saves so much time.
Ghosh adds that although costs don't drop much, AI can turn weeks of work into just hours—making it a game-changer for movie production.