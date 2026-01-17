Vijay's 'Theri' and Ajith's 'Mankatha' set for big-screen showdown
Entertainment
Mark your calendars: Vijay's hit film Theri is returning to theaters on January 23, 2026—the same day Ajith Kumar's fan-favorite Mankatha gets its own re-release.
Both movies bring back major stars and plenty of nostalgia for Tamil cinema fans.
Where to catch them?
Both Theri and Mankatha will be screening in theaters, giving fans a chance to relive these blockbusters on the big screen.
Why all the buzz?
Theri's comeback has been announced.
Vijay's recent film Varisu smashed records with over ₹200 crore worldwide.
Meanwhile, Mankatha will mark its 15th anniversary in 2026 (original release: 2011).