Vijay's 'Theri' and Ajith's 'Mankatha' set for big-screen showdown Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Mark your calendars: Vijay's hit film Theri is returning to theaters on January 23, 2026—the same day Ajith Kumar's fan-favorite Mankatha gets its own re-release.

Both movies bring back major stars and plenty of nostalgia for Tamil cinema fans.