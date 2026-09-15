Vijay's 'Thirupaachi' re-releasing October 1 before Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' debut
Entertainment
This October, Tamil cinema fans have something special lined up: Vijay's hit film Thirupaachi is getting a big-screen re-release on October 1, bringing back the action-packed story of a brother protecting his sister, a movie that originally pulled in about ₹32 crore.
The very next day, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay steps into the spotlight with his directorial debut, Sigma.
Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma' releases October 2
<Sigma drops on October 2 and promises a mix of treasure-hunting, heist thrills, and comedy, all centered around a "lone wolf" character.
Details are still under wraps, but Jason is actively promoting his directorial debut, Sigma, and there's plenty of buzz among fans and industry folks eager to see what he brings to the table.