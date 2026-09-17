Why did Vikram Bhatt cast Ahan Shetty-Anya Singh in '1920'?
What's the story
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently announced 1920: Cold Winter, the latest installment in his popular supernatural horror franchise. The film will star Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh and is scheduled to go on floors in December 2026. In an interview with Variety India, Bhatt explained his casting choices for this new venture.
Casting insights
'I see a real intensity in him'
Bhatt revealed, "I had wanted to cast Ahan earlier, but the dates never worked out."
"I've known his father, Suniel Shetty, for years, but that's not why Ahan's here. He's in the film because I see a real intensity in him."
He added, "Anya has this rare mix of vulnerability and strength that I just loved."
Franchise history
Bhatt on why he didn't direct other '1920' films
Bhatt has been associated with the 1920 franchise since its inception. He directed the first film, which was released in 2008.
Despite his creative involvement with subsequent films, he hasn't directed another one himself.
"The first film left such an indelible mark, thanks a lot to Adah Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal, and I didn't want to repeat myself."
"After a long time, I found a story that felt different and necessary."
Film details
What to expect from '1920: Cold Winter'
Bhatt also shared that 1920: Cold Winter will explore a different kind of horror.
"It's still within the world of ghostly possession, but it's a very different kind of possession this time."
Bhatt added that the horror genre works because "it's honest. You buy a ticket knowing you're there to be scared. It's a roller coaster. It's for adrenaline junkies."