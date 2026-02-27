'Khilone' lead Anupriya Goenka unpaid for work in horror film

Earlier Hollywood Reporter had reported that the crew members of Vikram Bhatt 's 2023 horror film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart and the upcoming action movie Khilone had not been paid their dues. The outlet had spoken to Khilone's make-up artist, Komal Halai Dhawan, and another anonymous crew member who alleged unprofessional conduct and non-payment of dues. Now, it has come to light that the lead actor Anupriya Goenka is yet to be fully remunerated for her work on the film.

Payment woes Goenka was paid for certain days of shoot A source associated with Khilone told Bollywood Hungama, "Not just crew members, but even the leading actors of the film were not paid." "In short, everyone associated with the film has suffered." The source further claimed that Goenka was paid for a certain number of days but has yet to receive payment for around 15 days from the final schedule.

Production challenges Production plagued by major scheduling issues The source also revealed that Khilone's production was plagued by major scheduling issues. "The shoot was initially planned for 30 days. However, due to mismanagement, it stretched to 45 days over five months." "The extended schedule disrupted the commitments of several actors and technicians." The film was left unfinished toward the end of 2022, leaving many associated with it struggling to recover their pending dues.

