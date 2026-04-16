Vikram to lead 'Light Weight, Baby!' as stand-up comedian
Entertainment
Vikkals Vikram, known for his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil, is stepping into the spotlight as the lead in Light Weight, Baby!
The film, directed by KC Guru, casts him as a stand-up comedian, a role that feels just right since it mirrors his real-life career.
Vikram wrote 'Light weight, baby!' dialogues
In the movie, Vikram plays a down-to-earth comic who unexpectedly falls for a female bodybuilder. He's also written the film's dialogues.
Reflecting on his Bigg Boss journey, Vikram shared that people now see him "as a member of their family," which helped open doors to this new chapter as a film lead.