Vikram to star in 'Jackie' with 'No retakes allowed' tagline
Entertainment
Dhruv Vikram is all set to star in Jackie, a new film just announced with a bold, comic-book-style poster and the tagline "No Retakes Allowed."
Directed by Karan Arvind Kumar (who previously worked on Karuppu), the movie hints at plenty of fast-paced action and energy.
Mythri produces 'Jackie' with notable crew
Jackie brings together a strong crew: Santhosh Narayanan is on music, Viki handles cinematography, Jayasuriya is editing, and action scenes come from Vikram Mor.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this film marks another big step for Dhruv after his praised role in Bison Kaalamaadan.
< em>Jackie is aiming for a future release.