Vikramarka urges short films on climate water energy at Bathukamma
Entertainment
At the Bathukamma Young Filmmaker Challenge Awards 2026, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on young creators to make short films about climate change, water scarcity, and saving energy.
He believes cinema can inspire real action on big issues and said the government is serious about supporting fresh talent in Hyderabad.
Vikramarka pledges film infrastructure and mentorship
Vikramarka pointed out that while Hyderabad is a film hub, local talent often gets overlooked.
The state is working to bring in top film personalities and invest in better infrastructure so young filmmakers have more chances to shine.
He also celebrated the 29 awards given out at the event and promised to review participants' work personally to help them grow their skills.