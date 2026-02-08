Vikrant Massey denies being part of 'Ramayana,' calls out media
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey has set the record straight about rumors linking him to the film Ramayana. After reports linked Massey to Meghanad and Variety India later reported that Raghav Juyal was brought on board for Ramayana: Part 2, Massey posted on Instagram that he was "never a part of this movie" and called out "irresponsible media coverage."
The post was later deleted without any explanation.
Meanwhile, here's the confirmed cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The cast also includes Sunny Deol (Hanuman) and Ravie Dubey (Lakshman).
The film is coming out in two parts—Part 1 drops Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.