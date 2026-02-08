Vikrant Massey denies being part of 'Ramayana,' calls out media Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Vikrant Massey has set the record straight about rumors linking him to the film Ramayana. After reports linked Massey to Meghanad and Variety India later reported that Raghav Juyal was brought on board for Ramayana: Part 2, Massey posted on Instagram that he was "never a part of this movie" and called out "irresponsible media coverage."

The post was later deleted without any explanation.