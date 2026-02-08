Vikrant Massey clarifies 'Ramayana' casting rumors, deletes post later
What's the story
Vikrant Massey has denied reports suggesting he was ever a part of the upcoming film Ramayana. The speculation started when reports claimed that he would play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and crown prince of Lanka. Then, on Saturday, Variety India reported that Raghav Juyal has replaced him and will play the aforementioned mythological character in Ramayana: Part 2, set to release on Diwali 2027.
Media criticism
He criticized 'irresponsible media coverage'
Massey took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the rumors. He reshared a post that suggested he was no longer part of the film and wrote, "OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was." He also criticized what he called "irresponsible media coverage from 'respectable' media houses," adding that he would watch Ramayana in theaters. However, Massey subsequently deleted the post for unknown reasons.
Film details
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. The film is set to be released in two parts globally, with Part 1 coming out on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. It's directed by Nitesh Tiwari.