Vikrant Massey to star with Ajay Devgn in 'Chauhaan': Report

Sources close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Massey was instantly drawn to the script of Chauhaan.

The source said, "Ajay and Vikrant are like watching two powerhouses from different generations in the same film. The audiences are in for a treat."

The movie is set to go on floors in late 2026 with a Gandhi Jayanti 2027 release date planned.

Neeraj Yadav has directed it.