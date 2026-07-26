Vikrant Massey to star with Ajay Devgn in 'Chauhaan': Report
What's the story
Vikrant Massey has reportedly been roped in for the upcoming action thriller Chauhaan, starring Ajay Devgn. The film is a collaboration between Devgn, Jio Studios, and Aanand L Rai. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Massey will be seen in a "layered gray character" and his chemistry with Devgn will be one of the major highlights of the film.
Casting details
Planned release date and shooting schedule
Sources close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Massey was instantly drawn to the script of Chauhaan.
The source said, "Ajay and Vikrant are like watching two powerhouses from different generations in the same film. The audiences are in for a treat."
The movie is set to go on floors in late 2026 with a Gandhi Jayanti 2027 release date planned.
Neeraj Yadav has directed it.
Production status
'Chauhaan' was announced last month
The announcement video for the film had sparked mixed reactions.
It was released on June 25, on the occasion of Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan's, birth anniversary.
The dialogue "Pathaanon ko keh do Chauhaan aa raha hai" ignited a debate online, leading to objections from the Chauhan community and Kshatriya Parishad.
Chauhaan is reportedly set against the backdrop of Kashmir and explores the themes of conflict, unrest, and social divides.