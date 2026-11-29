Denis Villeneuve is not thrilled that Dune: Part Three and Disney's Avengers: Doomsday are both dropping on December 18, 2026.

After the first two Dune films faced the COVID-19 pandemic and strike delays, this release-date clash feels like another hurdle.

Still, Villeneuve says he is sticking to his vision for Dune and cannot move the date because of IMAX commitments.

He has accepted the Avengers competition, even if it stings a bit.