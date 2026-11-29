Villeneuve keeps 'Dune: Part Three' release despite 'Avengers: Doomsday' clash
Denis Villeneuve is not thrilled that Dune: Part Three and Disney's Avengers: Doomsday are both dropping on December 18, 2026.
After the first two Dune films faced the COVID-19 pandemic and strike delays, this release-date clash feels like another hurdle.
Still, Villeneuve says he is sticking to his vision for Dune and cannot move the date because of IMAX commitments.
He has accepted the Avengers competition, even if it stings a bit.
Villeneuve says 'Dune' is his movie
Villeneuve is adapting Frank Herbert's Dune series with "tremendous respect," but he knows not everything from the books will make it in.
As he puts it, "It is not the book. It is my movie inspired by the book, with tremendous respect," showing he wants to honor the original while making something uniquely his own.