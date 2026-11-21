Actor Vinny Arora announces 2nd pregnancy with Dheeraj Dhoopar
What's the story
Actor Vinny Arora has officially confirmed her second pregnancy with her husband and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself in a green gown, flaunting her baby bump. The caption read, "A little miracle, all over again."
Speculation began
Dhoopar hinted at a growing family in anniversary post
On Monday, Dhoopar shared a series of romantic photographs with Arora to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
The couple was seen twinning in white attire, with their son Zayn joining them for some heartwarming family moments.
In the last picture, a message read: "We are adding a little more love to our family."
This led many netizens to believe that the couple might be expecting their second child, which has now been confirmed.
Parenting journey
Couple welcomed their 1st child in August 2022
Arora and Dhoopar, who got married in November 2016 after dating for several years, welcomed their first child, Zayn, in August 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhoopar was recently in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 on Netflix.
Arora is known for shows like Kasturi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.