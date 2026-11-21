On Monday, Dhoopar shared a series of romantic photographs with Arora to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple was seen twinning in white attire, with their son Zayn joining them for some heartwarming family moments.

In the last picture, a message read: "We are adding a little more love to our family."

This led many netizens to believe that the couple might be expecting their second child, which has now been confirmed.