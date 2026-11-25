The exact reason behind the lawsuit remains unclear.

However, industry insiders speculate that Amazon's involvement may be related to a potential link with the Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Nayyi Navelli, which was produced by Colour Yellow and Amazon.

Interestingly, Bhanushali was credited under 'Special Thanks' in the film.

The nature of the dispute could either be related to this movie or any other commercial deal between these parties.