Bollywood producer Vinod Bhanushali files lawsuit against Aanand Rai
What's the story
In a major legal development in Bollywood, producer Vinod Bhanushali has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The case is at the pre-admission stage in the Bombay High Court, where Amazon MGM Studios is also a respondent. The commercial suit was filed on October 12 and registered on November 19, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Possible connection
Speculations surrounding the lawsuit
The exact reason behind the lawsuit remains unclear.
However, industry insiders speculate that Amazon's involvement may be related to a potential link with the Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer Nayyi Navelli, which was produced by Colour Yellow and Amazon.
Interestingly, Bhanushali was credited under 'Special Thanks' in the film.
The nature of the dispute could either be related to this movie or any other commercial deal between these parties.
Legal proceedings
Bhanushali confirms the legal battle
The outlet contacted Bhanushali to confirm the lawsuit and its reason.
He confirmed the development, saying, "The case is sub judice. All I can say is that yes, I have indeed moved court against Aanand L Rai."
Meanwhile, Rai has refused to comment on the matter.
The next hearing at the Bombay High Court on December 1 will provide more clarity on this legal battle.