Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' submitted for 99th Oscars
What's the story
National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri has decided to submit his independent film Pyre for consideration in the General Entry categories at the 99th Academy Awards. The movie tells the story of an elderly Himalayan couple waiting for their son to return home. Speaking to India Today, Kapri said, "We made Pyre independently...We never imagined that two ordinary people from a small Himalayan village would touch so many hearts across the world."
Independent cinema
Here's what Kapri said
Kapri added, "We believe independent cinema deserves the opportunity to compete on its own merits. Our decision to pursue the Academy Awards through the applicable independent submission route is an extension of that belief."
"This is not just a journey for our film; it is also a journey for the many independent filmmakers who continue to tell stories against all odds."
Film's success
More about 'Pyre'
Set in the Himalayas, Pyre stars Padam Singh and Hira Devi, two non-professional actors from Uttarakhand.
The film explores themes of aging, loneliness, migration, and companionship.
It has won 18 international awards, including 15 for Best Film, and has been screened at festivals such as Tallinn Black Nights Festival in Estonia, São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, and Cambridge International Film Festival in the UK.
Competition
'Gondhal' is India's official entry for Oscars
The announcement comes as India gears up for the 99th Academy Awards, with Santosh Davakhar's Marathi film Gondhal being chosen as the country's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.
Another Indian film, Angh by Theja Rio, has also qualified for consideration after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
The win makes it eligible in the International Feature Film category under new Academy rules.
Release details
'Pyre's screenings were cut short to accommodate 'Ramayana'
Despite being an independent production, Pyre has received an encouraging audience response since its Hindi release on October 30. The film is set to be released in Malayalam on December 11.
However, Kapri recently revealed that theaters were being asked to take down shows of Pyre for Namit Malhotra's mega-budget Ramayana, which was released on November 5.
Ramayana, interestingly, will also be submitted for the Oscars, as per reports.