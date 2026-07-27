Vinoth defends 'Jana Nayagan' saying its legacy is beyond numbers
Entertainment
Director H Vinoth is standing by his film Jana Nayagan.
He told NDTV that a movie's legacy isn't just about numbers, saying that only 10% to 20% of films succeed but that creators have pure intentions and try sincerely to make a good film.
'Jana Nayagan' earns over 170cr worldwide
Vinoth highlighted how movies like Mani Ratnam's Nayakan found fame years after release, and shared that he believes in telling real-life stories.
Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, finally hit theaters on July 23 after a six-month delay and has already earned over ₹170 crore worldwide in four days.
'Jana Nayagan' made on 300cr budget
Jana Nayagan was made with a massive ₹300 crore budget.
Vinoth said he's open to both big and small projects.