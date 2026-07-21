Vinoth says 'Jana Nayagan' focuses on democracy, Vijay's final film
Director H Vinoth wants everyone to know that Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, isn't aimed at any specific person or political party: it's all about democracy and unity.
The film's first poster carried the tagline "Torch Bearer of Democracy," which fits its focus on governance and public service.
Notably, this is Vijay's final film as an actor, scheduled for release after he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
'Jana Nayagan' presales strong despite delay
Despite a seven-month certification delay and some online leaks, the team (especially producer KVN Productions and Vijay) kept things on track.
Fans have shown major support with strong presales ahead of the July 23 release.
Vinoth credits Vijay for knowing exactly what audiences want and calls the film a meaningful mix of important themes and crowd appeal, making it an even bigger deal after his transition from superstar to political figure.