Vir Das urges celebration after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Comedian Vir Das had a candid take on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down after nationwide protests.
In an Instagram video, he encouraged people to celebrate the news, saying, "Now celebrate this quickly because you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."
He also called for a pause on negativity and urged, "Please, shut up. Just shut up. Just for today."
Celebrities back Delhi students and democracy
Das followed up online with a message about love outlasting hate and poked fun at shifting media narratives.
Other stars like Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, and Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke up.
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Prakash Raj highlighted the importance of democracy and youth voices, while Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah backed student protests in Delhi.