Viral audio of Singh's mother accuses Mishra of cheating
An alleged audio clip, said to feature Eisha Singh's mother, has gone viral: she accuses Avinash Mishra of cheating and talks about the strain it put on Singh.
The situation has grabbed attention amid breakup rumors and plenty of online buzz.
Mishra responded by asking everyone to respect everyone's privacy.
Singh's mother urges privacy
Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's rumored breakup has grabbed attention.
Singh's mother says whatever cheating took place and whatever happened in between, there is no point in spreading these things now.
For now, both sides seem focused on keeping things private despite all the attention.