So bad, it's a hit: Chinese film conquers box office
What's the story
In an unexpected turn of events, a low-budget Chinese animated film has emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. The 86-minute-long Niu Lai, which revolves around a newborn calf and a skylark's relationship in an abstract dream sequence, was released on August 5. Despite its initial struggle to attract audiences with just 7,700 yuan (approximately $1,140) in ticket sales during its first 10 days of screenings, it has now grossed over 14.9 million yuan (approximately $2.2 million).
Box office success
'Niu Lai' rivals Hollywood blockbusters
Niu Lai's unexpected success has seen it rival Hollywood blockbusters such as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinema revenue rankings.
The film's popularity is attributed to its "so bad it's good" appeal, which has attracted audiences despite its lack of promotional tours, pre-release publicity, and even a trailer.
It was made by just two people over five years and is a stark contrast to the flashy animations that have dominated China's box office in recent years.
Audience response
Mother-son duo behind the film
The film was created by a mother-son duo, Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang, who served as its writers, directors, voice actors, and producers.
Despite being advised against releasing the film due to its quality, the distributor chose to go ahead with it as he was a friend of the director, reported The Guardian.
The movie's shoddy animation has been praised by some audiences as a refreshing change in an era dominated by artificial intelligence-driven content.
Industry impact
Debate over film's success
While Niu Lai's success has been celebrated by some, it has also sparked debate within the film industry.
Some commentators argue that its popularity comes at the expense of higher-quality productions.
One anonymous film industry professional described Niu Lai as "bad in every aspect imaginable, including the story, special effects and almost every element that a movie is expected to have."
"Ironically, this is exactly what attracted audience curiosity," they said.