So bad, it's a hit: Chinese film conquers box office

Niu Lai's unexpected success has seen it rival Hollywood blockbusters such as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinema revenue rankings.

The film's popularity is attributed to its "so bad it's good" appeal, which has attracted audiences despite its lack of promotional tours, pre-release publicity, and even a trailer.

It was made by just two people over five years and is a stark contrast to the flashy animations that have dominated China's box office in recent years.