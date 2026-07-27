Viral fake post claimed Ranaut asked Modi for education ministry
Entertainment
A fake post went viral claiming Kangana Ranaut asked Prime Minister Modi to make her India's education minister and suggested some wild reforms.
The post looked like it came from her Instagram, but it was all made up.
This buzz started just after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as education minister, following exam scandals and big student protests.
Pralhad Joshi named education minister
After Pradhan resigned, Pralhad Joshi was appointed as the new education minister.