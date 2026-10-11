Viral video wrongly identified Prakash Padukone at Delhi protest
A viral video from a recent Congress protest in Delhi had people thinking badminton legend Prakash Padukone (also known as Deepika Padukone's father) was at the event.
The October 8 protest, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi protested along with INDIA bloc members in central Delhi, was about changes to electoral rolls.
But it turns out Prakash wasn't there at all.
Deepender Singh Hooda clarifies mistaken identity
The confusion started when a video showed Priyanka Gandhi being helped by a man, and some thought it looked like Prakash.
In reality, it was Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a part of the Indian National Congress from Rohtak, lending a hand.
He cleared things up online, even joking that neither Deepika nor Ranveer Singh had called him after the mix-up.
Just another reminder of how quickly rumors can spread online!