Virtuoso Music enters India focusing on Hindi Punjabi Tamil Telugu
Virtuoso Music, a global music label, is officially stepping into India for the first time. It is focusing on original music in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, with new tracks set to drop by early 2027.
The company is also big on artist development, rights management, and making sure local voices get heard.
Smith says Virtuoso backs Indian creators
Virtuoso says it is all about putting creators first and building real partnerships with Indian talent.
As Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Strategy of Virtuoso, put it warmly, "We're here to work alongside that talent and build something of real and lasting value together."
With India's music industry growing fast (178 million audio streamers last year), the company hopes to help local music reach even bigger audiences worldwide through marketing and collaborations.