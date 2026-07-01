Virtuoso Music enters India focusing on Hindi Punjabi Tamil Telugu

Smith says Virtuoso backs Indian creators

Virtuoso says it is all about putting creators first and building real partnerships with Indian talent.

As Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Strategy of Virtuoso, put it warmly, "We're here to work alongside that talent and build something of real and lasting value together."

With India's music industry growing fast (178 million audio streamers last year), the company hopes to help local music reach even bigger audiences worldwide through marketing and collaborations.